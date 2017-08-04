City Of Alliance Activity Report

Sky View Golf Course will host the annual Sandbagger Sam’s Couples Golf Tournament Saturday, August 5 and the Panhandle Senior Ladies Tournament Monday, August 7 . Please call the golf course at 762-1446 regarding non-tournament play.

The 200 block of Box Butte Avenue will be closed Friday, August 4 from 3:00 to 11:00 p.m. for Bands on the Bricks. The free concert will take place from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.

The Knight Museum Partners will conduct their quarterly meeting Wednesday, August 9 at 5:30 p.m. at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center. Everyone interested in supporting the museum is welcome to attend.

The public is invited to the Digitarium Planetarium to see what will happen during the solar eclipse. The Planetarium will be at the Alliance Public Library Thursday, August 17 and Friday, August 18 and the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20 . Shows will be held each day at 10:00 a.m. , 11:00 a.m. , 1:00 p.m. , 2:00 p.m. , and 3:00 p.m. and will last approximately 40 minutes. Please call the Alliance Public Library at 762-1387 or the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center at 762-2384 for reservations. The sessions are free to the public and sponsored by the Friends of the Library, WNCC, Museum Partners and the Alliance Public Schools Foundation.

Information regarding solar eclipse viewing, lodging, parking, events and food can be found on the City webpage at www.cityofalliance.net . A link to the official Solar Eclipse webpage is on the left side of the City of Alliance homepage.

The Alliance Police Department would like to remind residents that recreational vehicles may be parked on City streets for no longer than three days as per ordinance.