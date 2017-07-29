City Of Alliance Activity Report

Sky View Golf Course will host the annual Sandbagger Sam’s Couples Golf Tournament Saturday, August 5 Please call the golf course at 762-1446 to register.

The Digitarium Planetarium is coming to Alliance! Participants will see what will happen during the solar eclipse when the moon crosses between the sun and earth and the wonders of the night sky. The Planetarium will be at the Alliance Public Library Thursday, August 17 and Friday, August 18 and the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20. Shows will be held each day at 10:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., and 3:00 p.m. and will last approximately 40 minutes. Please call the Alliance Public Library at 762-1387 or the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center at 762-2384 for reservations. The sessions are free to the public and sponsored by the Friends of the Library, WNCC, Museum Partners and the Alliance Public Schools Foundation.

The City of Alliance is currently taking applications for the following positions: Water/Sewer Maintenance Worker 1; Landfill Baler Operator Clerk; Public Safety Dispatcher; Electric Journey Line Worker; Part Time Public Transit Driver/Dispatcher and Seasonal Golf Course Maintenance Worker. Applications and job descriptions are available on the City webpage.

A free swim day will be held at Big Blue Bay Monday, July 31 from 1:00 to 7:30 p.m.sponsored by Great Western Bank, Grocery Kart and the Animal Center. Lap swim and 8 and under tot swim from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. will also be free.

The City of Alliance Water Department would like to encourage you to make every drop count on your yard! Water in the early morning from 4:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and mow your bluegrass to 3 inches and tall fescue to 4 inches in height.

The 200 block of Box Butte Avenue will be closed Friday, July 28 from 3:00 to 11:00 p.m. for Bands on the Bricks. The free concert will take place from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.

The Alliance Senior Center would like to invite you to lunch! The center serves lunch Monday through Friday at 11:45 a.m. The meals are $3.50 for patrons age 60 and over and $10.00 for patrons under the age of 60. Reservations are required by 9:00 a.m. by calling 762-8774. The menu is published daily on the RSVP Facebook page.

