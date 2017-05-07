City Of Alliance Activity Report

A mill and overlay project will begin on Buchfinck Avenue from 14th to 16th Streets beginning Monday, May 8. The construction will take approximately two weeks to complete. Buchfinck Avenue will remain open to traffic during construction however; the intersection at 16th Street will be closed. Please exercise caution while driving in the construction area.

Several streets in Alliance will receive new surfacing this summer. In preparation for the mill and overlay process, crews have lowered manholes and valves for the grinding process of the existing street surface. Those areas have temporarily been filled with millings.

Nifty 50 is a new reading challenge at the Alliance Public Library for students in the fifth through eighth grades! The Nifty 50 is a list of 50 recommended books for students in those grade levels. The books cover a wide range of topics and experiences as well as different genres. Registration forms and reading logs are available at the circulation desk. Students are required to check out each of the books listed on the reading log from the library and have the log stamped by a librarian. Once the reading log is complete, it may be turned in for a prize and the student’s photo will be added to the Nifty 50 Hall of Fame wall.

The Museum Partners will conduct a regular meeting Wednesday, May 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center. Summer programs and the 2017 Solar Eclipse will be the topics of discussion.

The Municipal Code has been amended regarding the time limits for parking recreational vehicles on city streets. The permitted parking time has been increased from 24 hours to three days.

Cheyenne Avenue between 16th and 18th Streets will be closed Saturday, May 6 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. for the Route 385 Cruisers Gravity Drags members only event.

The Alliance Public Library Foundation together with WNCC, will be conducting the “Read Around the Posies” flower pot silent auction at the Alliance Public Library. Approximately 20 pots will be on display beginning Monday, May 8 in the library. Final bidding will take place on Thursday, May 11 during intermission of the concert performance by “Cross Bell.” The concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the library rose garden. Proceeds from the auction will go towards a water bottle filling fountain for the Alliance Learning Center.

Public Service Recognition Week has been proclaimed for the week of May 7 – May 13. The City of Alliance would like to take this opportunity to thank our employees for their dedicated service to our community.

Congratulations to the winners in our 2nd annual Public Service Recognition Week Poster contest! Winning entries were submitted by: Lucas Weber, Lilah Bair, J.T. Taylor, Kenley Jelinek, Olivia Krejci, Hadley Shrewsbury, Brinlee Lanik, Charlize Dorenbach, Victoria Flores, Drayden Konopnicki, Jorge Duran, Keegan Peters, Brooklyn Apolius, Tayte Palmer and Dracen Bushow. We would like to invite the public to stop by the Municipal Building lobby to view the 302 posters created by area students!

Big Blue Bay is scheduled to open Saturday, May 27 if weather conditions and water temperature permits. 2017 season passes will be available at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center beginning Monday, May 8 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Season passes will not be sold at Big Blue Bay. Please bring an individual 1”x1” photo of each pass holder. If you do not have the necessary photos, they can be taken at the museum for a $2.00 fee per photo. Prices for season passes are as follows:

Household pass – $130.00

17 and under – $50.00

18 and older – $70.00

Lap Swim Only – $35.00

Find us on the web at www.cityofalliance.net; on Facebook at City of Alliance, Nebraska or on Twitter @CityofAlliance!