City of Alliance Activity Report

The Alliance Public Library Book Club will review “Girl in Hyacinth Blue” by Susan Vreeland Tuesday, February 28 at 1:00 p.m. Copies of the book are available at the circulation desk and a postage fee may apply.

The special program by astronomer Derryl Barr, originally scheduled for Friday, February 24 at the Alliance Public Library has been postponed due to the weather.

The City of Alliance has openings for the following positions: Police Officer, Electric Line Apprentice and Journey Line Worker, Part Time Public Transit Driver/Dispatcher, Part Time Community Services Clerk and seasonal positions. Job descriptions and applications are available on the City webpage.

The Community Development Department is currently accepting applications for 2017 Contractor’s Licenses. All persons doing business in the City of Alliance are required to be licensed and must be able to provide proof of insurance coverage. All 2016 Contractor Licenses will expire on April 30. Applications are available in the Community Development office located at 324 Laramie Avenue.

The Knight Museum and Sandhills Center will host the monthly Making Memories Scrapbook group on Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11. Please call Becci at 762-2384 if you would like to participate.

The Alliance Senior Center will be celebrating the 150th Nebraska Statehood Wednesday, March 1 at 12:30 p.m. with cupcakes, Nebraska trivia and games.

The grand finale of the Nebraska 150th Statehood Celebration in Alliance will be a birthday bash at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center Wednesday, March 1 from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. Birthday cake and refreshments will be served! Entertainment will be provided by Shane Keane and an art exhibit by Alliance High School art students will be shown. The event is open and free to the public.