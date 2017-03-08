City Council Approves Pool Recoating Bid, Full Meeting Audio



As always the Alliance City Council met on Tuesday evening for their regular public meeting to discuss items on the agenda. The week of March 12th through the 18th has been declared as Girl Scout Week with a new proclamation. Terry Galloway of Almquiest, Maltzahn, Galloway & Luth P.C. were in attendance at the meeting via phone intercom to pass along an audit from October 1st, 2015 through September 30, 2016.

There was a request from Western Nebraska Community College to serve alcohol in their location at the Alliance Public Library for an after business hours open house to celebrate their 2016 Chamber of Commerce Big Business of the Year Designation that they want held on May 16th from 4pm – 8pm. WNCC Alliance Campus Director and Student Services Coordinator Robyn Iossi said WNCC will also be finishing up celebrating their 90th anniversary at this event as well. Council did question this request because of alcohol being served, which has never been done before with the Library/WNCC policy because the policy prohibits it. Councilman Korber-Gonzalez says this is a difficult decision. After much discussion the council amended the event to not serve alcohol until 6pm. The library will be closed to the public at that time. Next the WNCC Board of Governors has to vote yes on this at their next meeting.

The Alliance housing authority made a request for payment in lieu of a taxes waiver for $9,722.53 to add playground equipment in the Big Horn Avenue location. Council moved this to another motion. There was also a big award for the Big Blue Bay swimming pool recoating project in the amount of $38, 750. This will help citizens from skin chafing on their feet while using the pool. A resolution was brought up that will authorize the recommendation of Boutique Air to the Department of Transportation to provide essential air service for Alliance, which would add an additional two years to the contract. Dick Fankhauser was appointed to serve on the Board of Adjustment, and Tami Cox Swearingen will serve on the Park and Tree Board. As always you can hear the full city council audio below.

