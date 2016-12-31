City Administrator Fired after Altercation

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A former Bellevue city administrator fired after an altercation at a dentist’s office has been fined $50.

Judge Robert Wester handed down the sentence Thursday to 63-year-old Dan Berlowitz in Sarpy County Court in Papillion. Berlowitz initially was charged with three misdemeanors. He pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace after two other counts were dropped by prosecutors.

A police report says Berlowitz poked the Bellevue dentist in the chest and pushed the dentist on June 21. Berlowitz’s attorney has said Berlowitz felt threatened and that Berlowitz denied assaulting the dentist.