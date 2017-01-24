Citizens Report Hearing Explosion in Scottsbluff

Beginning at 1:23 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2017, the Scotts Bluff County Communications Center received numerous calls from citizens that heard an explosion. Investigation revealed that Jonathan Sterkel, age 26 of rural Mitchell had detonated a quantity of “Tannerite.” Tannerite is the brand name of an exploding target used for firearms practice.

Earlier today, a Deputy issued Mr. Sterkel a citation charging him with violating Nebraska Statute 28-2818, Use of Explosives without a permit. Mr. Sterkel was extremely cooperative during our investigation. This incident caused no property damage and no injuries.

Use of Tannerite and similar binary explosives is governed by Nebraska statute, and Nebraska State Patrol website contains this information:

“This information is meant to clarify some of the misconceptions on the legality of the sale and use of exploding targets in Nebraska that have become so popular in recent years. These exploding targets are sold under numerous brand names such as Tannerite, Star, Zomboom, Sure Shot, Shockwave, H2, and Red Jack Exploding Targets, to name a few.

Exploding targets by any brand name are sold in kits containing two components. Once the components are mixed, an explosive is manufactured known as a binary explosive. This explosive then falls under the Nebraska Explosive Control Act and is a regulated explosive in the state of Nebraska.

There are currently no legal restrictions prohibiting the sale and/or purchase of exploding target kits in Nebraska. However, once the kits are mixed and an explosive is manufactured, it is a violation of Nebraska law to possess, use and/or store exploding targets, an explosive, without appropriate Nebraska State Patrol issued explosive permits. Individuals in violation can be arrested for misdemeanor and/or felony crimes depending on the circumstances.

Individuals must complete an application/background process for obtaining an appropriate Nebraska State