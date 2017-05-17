CHS ‘Seeds Of Stewardship’ Grant Provides Technology Upgrade To AHS FFA Shop



The Alliance High School (AHS) FFA chapter was the recent recipient of a grant totaling $10,000, with the funds earmarked for upgrading classroom technology. The funding was made possible by the CHS Seeds of Stewardship program, which matches funds for community projects, with priority given to projects that develop the next generation of agriculture leaders or improve agriculture safety within a cooperative’s community.

Western Cooperative (WESTCO) applied for the matching dollars through CHS, to support the Alliance FFA chapter. AHS is currently in the process of upgrading equipment in their classrooms, giving students the opportunity to work with cutting-edge, industry standard technology as they pursue specific career oriented paths.

In recent years, the school has been able to upgrade technology and equipment in its Family and Consumer Science classroom as well as its Woodshop classroom. This year has been dedicated to providing equipment to students taking agriculture classes.

Principal George Clear said the funds received through the CHS Seeds of Stewardship matching grant would be used to help pay for a CNC plasma cutting table. The budget for the project totals $15,618 and includes a 65-amp high performance cutter, monitor, portable cable, cutting system and basic height control.

The $10,000 grant makes the project a reality as AHS previously received a Carl Perkins Grant, covering the remainder of the expenses. Clear said the table will give students the opportunity to use industry standard equipment in the creation of parts commonly used in agriculture. Precision cutting can be employed in many areas of agriculture and can be utilized by FFA students who have interest in using the technology as their Supervised Agriculture Experience (SAE). Clear noted that the ability to manufacture parts and tools would keep SAE costs down, giving more students the opportunity to earn their State FFA Degrees.

WESTCO General Manager David Briggs said, “We are grateful to CHS for the opportunity to partner with them in supporting our schools, students and future agriculture leaders. This investment in Alliance High School’s FFA shop will allow students to learn new skills and train them for future