Christy Gene Brost, 85, of rural Alliance, NE is now reveling in the beauty and mysteries of heaven. On Thursday, March 16th, 2017 he was welcomed into the arms of his heavenly father.

Christy or Gene, was born in Alliance, NE on August 11, 1931. He was the third born of nine children; seven rowdy boys and two sisters. They raised cattle near Alliance, NE then sheep outside of Lusk, WY and then returned back to Alliance to raise cattle.

Chris graduated from Alliance High in 1949, joined the Coast Guard in 1951 and married MarciIe Amsberry in 1953. In 1954 Chris was honorably discharged from the Coast Guard and went on to get his degree in Ag Science from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. He graduated in 1957 with his bachelors and an unwavering love for Husker football. Four daughters later they moved to Grand Junction, CO where their son Brek was born. Chris started his Career with the Bureau of Reclamation, then spent a year in Seattle getting his Masters in Ag-Economics before returning to Grand Junction. His work took him all over the world including Kenya & Brazil.

Chris will always be remembered as a man who didn’t just make you feel welcomed, he made you feel like family. He was Grandpa to everyone, and his home was always open. Christy Gene Brost leaves behind his daughters and their spouses Kristy & Dennis Thurow (Alliance, NE), Carmen & Charles Mulloy (Angora, NE), Corine &Tom Sweeney (Denver, CO), Karla & Chuck Blackler (Rapid City, SD) Kim & Mike (Manley of Morrill NE) as well as 22 grandchildren and over fifty great grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings Becky, Jamie, Bryan & Eddie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Marcile, his son, Brek, his granddaughter, Megan Thurow, his sister, Betty Girard and his brothers, Fred, Herman and Bruce.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 25th, 2017 at 1:30 PM at the Alliance Evangelical Free Church.

Memorials can be made to the Gideon’s International or Young Life and may be sent in care of the family at 1031 CR 57, Alliance, NE 69301.

