Christmas In The Woods Set At Ponca State Park 

PONCA, Neb. (AP) — People are invited to celebrate the holiday season at Ponca State Park and enjoy the activities of Christmas in the Woods.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the events present chances for families to do seasonal crafts, get family photos taken, decorate cookies or cupcakes, attend outdoor programs or ride on a decorated and lighted hayrack. Also, a Snowman Building Contest will be held from Nov. 25 through March 19.

The Christmas in the Woods events are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 2, Dec. 9 and Dec. 16.

Contact the park for more information about activities or discount lodging packages at 402-755-2284. The park sits about a mile north of Ponca in northeast Nebraska’s Dixon County.