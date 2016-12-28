Christmas Day Tornado Confirmed in South-Central Nebraska

FUNK, Neb. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down briefly in south-central Nebraska on Christmas Day.

The service said Wednesday that the EF1 twister carried peak winds of an estimated 100 mph and touched down at 11:50 a.m. Sunday about 2.8 miles south of Funk and lifted three minutes later.

No injuries have been reported. The service says the tornado damaged at least six power poles and four center pivot irrigation systems.

The service says the tornado is the latest confirmed Nebraska occurrence in a calendar year since 1950 and the first December tornado since Dec. 13, 1975.