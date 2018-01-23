Christian Charles Nuss, 40, formerly of Alliance, died Monday, January 8, 2018, in

Las Vegas, Nevada.

He was born November 28, 1977 in Casper, Wyoming, to James and Sharon (Regan)

Nuss. Christian grew up in Alliance and graduated from Alliance High School in 1996.

He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Psychology from the

University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2000, where he was also a member of the Chi Phi

Fraternity. He later earned a Masters of Business Administration from Regis

University in Denver, Colorado in 2006.

Christian truly enjoyed working, starting out at a very early age mowing his grandfather’s

lawn, and began his own lawn service business by the time he was 10 years old. He spent

his high school years and summers working for Elliott Farms in Hemingford, and completed

an internship with Cenex Harvest States in South Dakota. He began his professional career

in the Denver, Colorado area and later moved to Las Vegas, Nevada. He obtained his gaming

license and became a Certified Information Privacy Professional, most recently working as a

privacy program manager with MGM Resorts International and a security consulting manager

with Accenture.

He was a supporter of humane societies, volunteered with the MGM lion habitat, coached co-

workers, and mentored high school students in privacy issues surrounding use of social media.

Christian had a contagious smile, and touched the lives of friends and colleagues from

coast to coast. He enjoyed spending time with his family, participating in events with the

Las Vegas Corvettes Association, gambling, golfing, and watching football.

Christian was preceded in death by his grandparents, Emil C. and Helen M. Regan, and Dr. A.G.

and Bonnie Nuss. He is survived by his son, Regan Nuss of Parker, Colorado; parents, James

and Sharon Nuss of Alliance; brother Allen (Kristin) Nuss and nephew Kallen Nuss of

Cheyenne, Wyoming.

A memorial service will be Saturday, February 3 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church

with Father Tim Stoner officiating. Inurnment will be Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Agnes Academy Foundation in Alliance,

or to St. Mary’s School Foundation in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com.