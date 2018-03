According to the Westco Facebook page, “Alliance’s dining options are expanding.” On March 26th a new place to get fried chicken is coming to Terry’s WESTCO, Chix Chicken. You will be able to order fried chicken and home-style sides prepared fresh for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Terry’s is located at the corner of Highway 385 and Third Street. WESTCO . . . Service . . . Solutions . . . Success