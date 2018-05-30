Children’s Panhandle Dental Day In Alliance, Gordon, And Sidney

Children’s Panhandle Dental Day will be coming up 8 a.m. Friday, June 1 through noon Saturday, June 2.

WHAT: The University of Nebraska Medical Center’s annual Children’s Panhandle Dental Day is expected to serve 225 needy children in three panhandle communities in western Nebraska. All of the children have been pre-screened for the event.

Volunteers at dental offices in Sidney, Alliance and Gordon will provide space and support to the 70 students, residents and faculty from the UNMC College of Dentistry who will provide dental care, including pulpectomies, extractions, cleanings, sealants and fillings, as well as oral hygiene education.

WHEN: The event starts at 8 a.m. Friday, June 1 and ends at noon on Saturday, June 2.

WHERE: Dental offices in Alliance, Gordon and Sidney.

The following is a list of participating sites:

Alliance: Horizon West Dental, 2200 Box Butte Ave.

Gordon: Gordon Memorial Hospital, 300 E. 8th St.

Sidney: Summit Dental Group, 2678 11th Ave.; LifeSmiles of Sidney, 1340 10th Ave.

Contact: David Brown, Ph.D., outreach coordinator at the UNMC College of Dentistry, will be available to answer media questions. You can reach Dr. Brown on his cell phone at: 402.429.0966.