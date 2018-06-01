Child Exploitation Suspect Arrested Thanks To Citizen Tips

Thanks to multiple tips from citizens to the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) tip-line, the subject of a child exploitation investigation has been arrested in Montana.

Just after 3:00 p.m. CT, Friday, NSP issued an advisory asking for help from the public in locating Jason Hornkohl, 39, after a warrant had been issued for his arrest. The warrant stemmed from an NSP investigation that included the service of a search warrant on his home in Ogallala in May.

Thanks to information provided by the public, Hornkohl was taken into custody by authorities in Billings, Montana less than two hours after NSP requested public assistance. Hornkohl has been arrested on charges related to possession of child pornography.

Hornkohl will be returned to Keith County. The investigation remains ongoing.

NSP would like to thank the many members of the public who called-in tips or shared information via social media.