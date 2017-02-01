Chief Says Officers’ Shooting Of Armed Man Was justified

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Omaha police chief says the shooting of a man who’d shot an officer was justified.

Chief Todd Schmaderer (SHMAH’-dur) said in a news release Tuesday that the shooting by Officers Jill Schillerberg, who was wounded in her lower left leg, and Matthew Skradski was in direct response to the actions of 20-year-old Monroe Evans III.

Evans was hospitalized after Monday afternoon’s incident several blocks west of downtown Omaha.

The officers told members of an internal investigation that Evans matched the description of a man reported to have been looking in windows. They say he refused orders to take his hands out of his sweatshirt pockets and eventually pulled out a handgun and fired once, hitting Schillerberg. She fired back once and Skradski fired 11 times.