Chickens May Be Allowed In Lead, SD

LEAD, S.D. (AP) — It may soon be legal for residents in a western South Dakota city to keep chickens.

A proposed ordinance could come before the Lead city commission early May.

The proposal has a $100 registration fee for residents who want to keep chickens. Residents would not be allowed to keep roosters and would be limited to six hens, with secure and well ventilated coops needing to be at least 15 feet from neighboring properties.

The proposal may face opposition from residents concerned about chicken noise and disease.

The current 1998 ordinance only allows chickens on larger lots where coops are placed at least 100 feet from a dwelling.

This week the city commission voted 5-0 to table a proposal which would have outlawed keeping fowl, livestock or rabbits within city limits.