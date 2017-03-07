Cheyenne Traffic Stop Leads To Seizure Of 91 Pounds Of Pot

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A 30-year-old California man has been arrested after authorities say they found more than 90 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Wyoming.

Police had pulled the man over in Cheyenne for several traffic violations on Friday night.

A police K-9 alerted the officers to the marijuana and 91 pounds of pot was seized from the vehicle.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of felony drug possession.

Officers say the amount of marijuana seized during the stop is one of the largest busts in recent memory for the Cheyenne Police Department.