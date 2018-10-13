Check-Station Visit Required During Pronghorn Firearm Season

CHADRON, Neb. — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is reminding pronghorn hunters to follow the proper check-in process during the firearm season. Hunters who harvest pronghorn during the firearm season Oct. 13-28, regardless of weapon choice, are required to visit one of the Commission’s big game check-stations with their game.

Pronghorn, commonly called antelope, are hunted in northcentral Nebraska and the Panhandle. During periods outside of the firearm season, Nebraska hunters use the telecheck system to report their harvest by phone and Internet.

Information about proper check-in processes may be found on each permit. A map of check stations, along with more information about hunting pronghorn and other big game animals, is available at outdoornebraska.org.