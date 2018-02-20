Charmin Renee (Rapp) Olson, 49, went home to be with Jesus her Savior on

Monday, February 19, 2018 at Highland Park Care Center Alliance Nebraska.

She was born on February 26, 1968 in Sidney, NE to Larry and Marjorie

(Frerichs) Rapp. Her family moved to Alliance when she was 3. Her family

would later move to Greeley, CO, Glasgow, MT and then to Chico and Rocklin

CA. In 1991 she was married to Jeff Miner and 4 children were born to this union.

Charmin was a dedicated stay at home mom who’s life revolved around her

children. Her eyes brightened at the mention of their names. She was so proud

of them all. Her first grandchild Isabel was born Christmas day 2016 and she

could not have been a prouder grandma. Love is not a big enough word to

describe her love for her little Bella.

At the age of 40 she began her education to become a Respiratory Therapist

which was one of her greatest achievements. After graduation she worked in

Colorado and Montana. On March 11, 2013 she was united in marriage to

Guy L. Olson and moved to Montana. Shortly afterwards she was diagnosed

with cancer. Charmin had a gentle loving spirit and was always concerned

for the needs of others first but was also known for her quick wit, sarcasm

and joyous laughter that filled the room.

Charmin is survived by her husband, Guy Olson, her children, Lucas Miner,

stationed in the U.S. Army in Germany, Jamie Miner, Abigail Miner and

Samuel Miner and her granddaughter, Isabel Roy all of Colfax, CA, her

step-children, Scott (Emily) Olson, Christopher Olson, Andrew Olson, Carter

Olson and Faith Olson all of Livingston, MT. She is also survived by her parents,

Larry and Marjorie Rapp of Alliance, NE, her sister, Teresa (Brett) Boness of

Alliance and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her

sister, Vickie Keane and her grandparents. She dearly loved and treasured her

family. We all will miss her greatly.

Funeral services will be Friday, February 23 at 1:00 p.m. at the Alliance Calvary

Assembly of God Church with Pastor Jim Settles officiating. Burial will be in the

Hemingford Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, 1-7 p.m. at the Bates-Gould

Funeral Home.

Memorials may be given to Regional West Hospice or the Cholangiocarcinoma

Cancer Foundation 5526 W 13400 S, # 510, Herriman, Utah

