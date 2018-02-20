Charmin Renee (Rapp) Olson, 49, went home to be with Jesus her Savior on
Monday, February 19, 2018 at Highland Park Care Center Alliance Nebraska.
She was born on February 26, 1968 in Sidney, NE to Larry and Marjorie
(Frerichs) Rapp. Her family moved to Alliance when she was 3. Her family
would later move to Greeley, CO, Glasgow, MT and then to Chico and Rocklin
CA. In 1991 she was married to Jeff Miner and 4 children were born to this union.
Charmin was a dedicated stay at home mom who’s life revolved around her
children. Her eyes brightened at the mention of their names. She was so proud
of them all. Her first grandchild Isabel was born Christmas day 2016 and she
could not have been a prouder grandma. Love is not a big enough word to
describe her love for her little Bella.
At the age of 40 she began her education to become a Respiratory Therapist
which was one of her greatest achievements. After graduation she worked in
Colorado and Montana. On March 11, 2013 she was united in marriage to
Guy L. Olson and moved to Montana. Shortly afterwards she was diagnosed
with cancer. Charmin had a gentle loving spirit and was always concerned
for the needs of others first but was also known for her quick wit, sarcasm
and joyous laughter that filled the room.
Charmin is survived by her husband, Guy Olson, her children, Lucas Miner,
stationed in the U.S. Army in Germany, Jamie Miner, Abigail Miner and
Samuel Miner and her granddaughter, Isabel Roy all of Colfax, CA, her
step-children, Scott (Emily) Olson, Christopher Olson, Andrew Olson, Carter
Olson and Faith Olson all of Livingston, MT. She is also survived by her parents,
Larry and Marjorie Rapp of Alliance, NE, her sister, Teresa (Brett) Boness of
Alliance and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her
sister, Vickie Keane and her grandparents. She dearly loved and treasured her
family. We all will miss her greatly.
Funeral services will be Friday, February 23 at 1:00 p.m. at the Alliance Calvary
Assembly of God Church with Pastor Jim Settles officiating. Burial will be in the
Hemingford Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, 1-7 p.m. at the Bates-Gould
Funeral Home.
Memorials may be given to Regional West Hospice or the Cholangiocarcinoma
Cancer Foundation 5526 W 13400 S, # 510, Herriman, Utah
