Charlie Krantz, 48, passed away on Saturday, December 23, 2017 at his home in Alliance.

He was born in Alliance to Charles and Barbara (Mitchell) Krantz on June 2, 1969 and was

named Charles Eugene.

Charlie was employed by St. Agnes Academy since 1998 being involved with the maintenance

and custodial duties of the school and parish center. Charlie was a caring person and willing

to help anybody with anything at both the school and in the community.

He is survived by his sons, B.J. Krantz and Kyle Krantz, his brother, Wil Krantz all of Alliance,

his niece and nephews, Michael Krantz and Brandi Krantz of Amarillo, TX and Hunter Krantz

of Denver, CO.

He was preceded in death by his parent, his brothers, Ricky and Jim and his grandparents,

Jim and Edna Krantz and Ruth and Dale Mitchell.

Memorial services will be Saturday, December 30 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic

Church with Father Tim Stoner officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

A wake service will be Friday at 7:00 p.m. at the church.

Memorials may be sent in care of the family to 612 Platte Avenue, Alliance, NE 69301.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould Funeral Home

in charge of arrangements.