Charles ‘Chuck’ Biegler, 73, of Custer, SD, passed away after a valiant battle with bone and liver cancer. He was born in Spokane, Washington, on August 25, 1945, and went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 9, 2019, at the Rapid City Regional Hospice House in Rapid City, SD. He was the fourth son born to Joseph B. and Agatha Biegler. He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Annie; and older brother, Ron. He is survived by his oldest brother, Duane of Traverse City, MI; Joe (Lydia) of Liberty Lake, Washington; sister-in-law, Susan Biegler of Carson City, Nevada; stepson, Shawn and his wife Shari Macfarlane and their sons, Bryce and Mason; along with numerous cousins and friends.

Chuck attended the St. Paschal’s Grade School in Spokane Valley, St. Francis Seminary, Troutdale, Oregon and graduated from Gonzaga Prep in 1964. He was blessed with an extraordinary ear and gift for music. When he was 4 ½ years old, he taught himself how to play the piano. On his own, by the age of 8, he learned how to play the accordion. In high school he took up the trumpet by listening to the high school band and then joined it. After graduation he launched his musical career and entertained in dinner and night clubs, churches, senior centers and a variety of other venues. Over the years, “The Chuck Biegler Show” traveled from Priest Lake, Rathdrum, and Spirit Lake, Idaho to Spokane, Wenatchee, Seattle, Washington to Juno and Kodiak, Alaska to Miles City, Montana and finally to Custer, South Dakota where he settled permanently.

In 1985, he married the love of his life, Annie Macfarlane, who joined him in Custer where they began their married life together. Annie also was gifted with a beautiful singing voice, and Chuck and she formed a duo entitled “Me and My Shadow”. Together they traveled to various places in Washington, Montana, Wyoming and back to Custer where they enjoyed a more permanent gig at the Bavarian Inn. The highlight of their playing career occurred in June of 1987 when they played for our Mom and Dad Biegler’s 50thwedding anniversary, which was attended by many members of our immediate and extended families.

Chuck also exhibited a tremendous sense of humor. He so enjoyed telling, listening and sharing jokes. He created humorous nicknames for many of his relatives and friends and often accompanied them with a smile and short singing ditty. He also did very realistic impersonations of movie stars, entertainers, acquaintances, animals and numerous sounds effects and incorporated many of them into his musical performances.

But above all else Chuck was a devoted Catholic Christian. His generous heart knew no bounds. Numerous are the people and organizations to whom he reached out and helped in their times of crisis or need. It is because of his deep love of God, life, family, friends and strangers that he will be greatly missed.

Our family especially thanks Roy and Mary Hendrickson, Chuck’s long-time, devoted and caring friends, who have always supported him especially during his severe illness in 2014 and his recent battle with cancer. We also thank Ginny Shattuch, who has cooked, cleaned, washed and performed a variety of tasks for our brother. Finally, we thank Drs. Joy Faulkenbug, Lisa Brown, Saney and all the staff at the Custer Regional Hospital and Clinic for their dedicated treatment and care of Chuck. Rest in the eternal love, joy and peace of God, our Brother, relative and friend.

Services are pending.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Custer, SD.