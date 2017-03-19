Charges Filed In Casper Radio Host’s Motorcycle Death

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A Casper man is charged with negligent homicide in the death of a well-known radio host who died in a motorcycle crash.

William Michael Spicer faces the charge in Montana’s Judith Basin County where K2 Radio morning show host Brian Scott Gamroth died in September.

Spicer also is charged with speeding. K2 Radio reports (http://bit.ly/2niw99z ) Spicer pleaded not guilty to both counts during his initial appearance Monday.

Spicer’s attorney couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Friday.

The crash happened soon after Spicer and Gamroth passed several other vehicles on their motorcycles. Prosecutors say Spicer’s bike made contact with Gamroth’s, causing Gamroth to crash into a ditch and strike a post.

Gamroth died at the scene.

Negligent homicide is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.