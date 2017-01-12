Chargers-to-LA Decision Done? NBA Star Ties 35-Year Old Triple-Double Mark, Big Night of Top-25 College Basketball

NFL

The Chargers reportedly are ready to bolt San Diego.

ESPN.com said Wednesday that the Chargers plan to announce as early as today that they are moving to Los Angeles. According to the report, the Chargers have notified team owners and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell of their intent to relocate for the 2017 season. However, the website added that nothing was final.

A team employee has told The Associated Press that the Chargers have called a staff meeting today.

The report comes as the deadline for the Chargers to exercise their relocation option was extended two days to Jan. 17 by the NFL. That decision was made because the 15th falls on a Sunday and Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday.

The league’s stadium and finance committees met for about 3½ hours Wednesday to discuss relocation of the Chargers and Raiders. Should the Chargers actually decide to stay put, the Raiders could invade the L.A. market unless owner Mark Davis ships the team to Las Vegas as he has previously indicated.

NBA

The NBA season is almost halfway over and Russell Westbrook has already matched his triple-double total for last season. Westbrook posted his 18th triple-double of the season by delivering 24 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists to Oklahoma City’s 103-95 win against the visiting Memphis Grizzlies. No other player has had more triple-doubles in a season since Magic Johnson had 18 in 1981-82.

CJ McCollum scored 21 of his 27 points in the second half as the Trail Blazers thumped the Cavaliers, 102-86 in Portland. Allen Crabbe came off the bench to produce 24 points for the Blazers, who led by as many as 24 in their fourth straight home win against Cleveland. The Cavs were led by LeBron James’ 20 points and 11 rebounds.

The Clippers are on a five-game winning streak after getting 22 points from J.J. Redick in a 105-96 decision over Orlando. Marreese Speights scored 10 of his 13 in the fourth quarter, including three of the Clippers’ five 3-pointers in the period. DeAndre Jordan grabbed 20 rebounds to help Los Angeles stay unbeaten since a six-game skid.

Thursday in the NBA

Indiana at Denver New Orleans at Brooklyn Chicago at N-Y Knicks L.A. Lakers at San Antonio Dallas at Phoenix Detroit at Golden State

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Creighton won a matchup of ranked teams as Maurice Watson Jr. scored 21 points and had seven assists to lead the No. 8 Bluejays to a 75-64 win over 12th-rated Butler. Khyri Thomas added 14 points and 12 rebounds to help Creighton improve to 16-1, matching the best 17-game start in team history.

The unranked Michigan State Spartans are atop the Big Ten standings after ruining Minnesota’s first week in the AP poll since 2013. Miles Bridges scored all 16 of his points in the first half of the Spartans’ 65-47 rout of the 24th-ranked Golden Gophers. Michigan State led throughout and was ahead by 22 at halftime before improving to 4-1 in the conference. Joshua Langford scored nine of his 13 points by the break to help the Spartans send the Gophers to their worst loss of the season.

Thursday in College Basketball

(4) UCLA at Colorado Loyola Marymount at (5) Gonzaga Arizona St. at (16) Arizona (17) Purdue at Iowa Ohio St. at (18) Wisconsin (20) Notre Dame at Miami (21) Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Portland SMU at (22) Cincinnati (25) Southern Cal at Utah

