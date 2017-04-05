Changes Made For Recreational Vehicle Parking, Full Alliance City Council Audio





The Alliance City Council met Tuesday night at 7pm and introduced electric apprentice journey line worker Chris Gasseling as a new city employee. There was a proclamation made for National Public Safety Telecommunications Week which will be April 9th through the 15th.

Council accepted a membership distribution check from ACE (Public Alliance for Community Energy) in the amount of $18,736.00. To date, $136,051 has been returned to the city from ACE. City staff recommended to the Council that these funds be utilized towards a project or program for the betterment of our community, which can be determined during the budget process.

Newberry’s was at the meeting requesting a street closure of 4th Street between Box Butte Avenue, and the partial alley to the west. This request is for August 19th and 20th during Eclipse weekend to hold a steak dinner, and a band performance.

Michael Mooney and Melissa Galvan-Peterson were in attendance last night to present the council their findings in the recently completed Airport Growth Study.



There was a Municipal Code Amendment for recreational vehicle parking. The ordinance will amend Section 26-137 regarding the time limits for parking recreational vehicles. In January council approved an amendment to this code limiting parking from seven days to 24 hours. The new amendment will increase the time to three days. Additionally, an ordinance was approved to the Alliance Municipal Code zoning regulations to accommodate breweries, wineries, and distilleries to the city.

Council also approved a change order to the overlay project in the amount of $106,967.00. This will include modifications to add an eight inch PCC pavement repair on 2nd Street and Mississippi Avenue,. The change order also adds a cold milling and asphalt overlay on Peterson Court, Sweetwater Avenue 300 feet south of 4th street, and 2nd street between Niobrara and Box Butte Avenue to the bricks.

The Council was also introduced to a planned runway rehabilitation project at Alliance Municipal Airport. The project, which will involve federal assistance from the Nebraska Department of Aeronautics, is scheduled to be designed this year with construction in 2018. The city will cover 10% of the project’s cost.

Below is the full audio from the meeting.