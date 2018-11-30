Chance Grant Campbell, 25, was called home on Monday, November 26, 2018

at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, WY.

He was born on February 12, 1993 in Cheyenne, WY to Grant and Cindy Campbell.

He graduated from Hemingford High School in 2011. He enjoyed sports but excelled

in football during his high school years. After high school, he attended Wayne State

College where he made many memories. After a year in college he decided to make

the move back home. Chance enjoyed being around family, especially his nieces and

nephews. He was loved by many, and had a charming personality. Chance loved to

laugh, and to make others laugh. Even if it was by laughing at his own jokes. He was

a spontaneous soul, and kept all those around him on their toes. Life was a big

adventure and he lived for making memories. Chance had big wishes of traveling

and living on a beach. He enjoyed the outdoors, and would often be found at the

lake, living his best life. Chance enjoyed having deep conversations, and talking

all about life’s greatest wonders. He was a hard worker, skilled in construction.

Most recently he was employed with Meyer Construction of Casper WY and Peltz

Companies Inc. of Alliance Ne. He took great pride in his life, in his family, and in

his memories. Chance was wise beyond his years, and shared wisdom daily. He

was known by many, and always wore a smile. Chance loved to help, and would

give the shirt off his back. Chance’s life may have ended, but he was able to give

others the gift of life as an organ donor. He gave those in need another “CHANCE”

at life. He is many things, including a Son, grandson, brother, uncle, cousin, friend,

but most importantly our HERO.

He is survived by his mother, Cindy Campbell, his brother, Marco (Krista) DuBray

of Alliance, his sisters, Rebecca (Brandon) Beutler of Scottsbluff, Shelby (Michael)

Peltz of Alliance, Precious Campbell of Fort Bragg, NC and Syndi Campbell of Alliance.

He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Hannah, Zoey, Zander, Cadence,

Marco Jr., Alli, Kingzlee, Archee and Jhonzee. He is also survived by his grand-

parents, Dale and Delphine Campbell of Hemingford along with numerous aunts,

uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Grant Campbell and

his grandparents, Felix and Diane DuBray.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, December 4, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. at the First

Baptist Church in Alliance with Reverend Don Mink officiating. Burial will be

in the Alliance Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 1-6 p.m. at the

Bates-Gould Chapel.

Memorials may be sent in care of the family to 719 Emerson Avenue,

Alliance, NE 69301 for a future memorial designation.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com.