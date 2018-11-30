Chance Grant Campbell, 25, was called home on Monday, November 26, 2018
at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, WY.
He was born on February 12, 1993 in Cheyenne, WY to Grant and Cindy Campbell.
He graduated from Hemingford High School in 2011. He enjoyed sports but excelled
in football during his high school years. After high school, he attended Wayne State
College where he made many memories. After a year in college he decided to make
the move back home. Chance enjoyed being around family, especially his nieces and
nephews. He was loved by many, and had a charming personality. Chance loved to
laugh, and to make others laugh. Even if it was by laughing at his own jokes. He was
a spontaneous soul, and kept all those around him on their toes. Life was a big
adventure and he lived for making memories. Chance had big wishes of traveling
and living on a beach. He enjoyed the outdoors, and would often be found at the
lake, living his best life. Chance enjoyed having deep conversations, and talking
all about life’s greatest wonders. He was a hard worker, skilled in construction.
Most recently he was employed with Meyer Construction of Casper WY and Peltz
Companies Inc. of Alliance Ne. He took great pride in his life, in his family, and in
his memories. Chance was wise beyond his years, and shared wisdom daily. He
was known by many, and always wore a smile. Chance loved to help, and would
give the shirt off his back. Chance’s life may have ended, but he was able to give
others the gift of life as an organ donor. He gave those in need another “CHANCE”
at life. He is many things, including a Son, grandson, brother, uncle, cousin, friend,
but most importantly our HERO.
He is survived by his mother, Cindy Campbell, his brother, Marco (Krista) DuBray
of Alliance, his sisters, Rebecca (Brandon) Beutler of Scottsbluff, Shelby (Michael)
Peltz of Alliance, Precious Campbell of Fort Bragg, NC and Syndi Campbell of Alliance.
He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Hannah, Zoey, Zander, Cadence,
Marco Jr., Alli, Kingzlee, Archee and Jhonzee. He is also survived by his grand-
parents, Dale and Delphine Campbell of Hemingford along with numerous aunts,
uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Grant Campbell and
his grandparents, Felix and Diane DuBray.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, December 4, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. at the First
Baptist Church in Alliance with Reverend Don Mink officiating. Burial will be
in the Alliance Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 1-6 p.m. at the
Bates-Gould Chapel.
Memorials may be sent in care of the family to 719 Emerson Avenue,
Alliance, NE 69301 for a future memorial designation.
Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com.
