Chadron’s Hickstein Dominating at State Golf, Final Round Delayed by Morning Frost Tuesday

If Chadron High School’s Alpine Hickstein is going to win the Class C girls State Golf Tournament she’ll have to be a little more patient this morning. Just like here in Chadron, they woke up to frost in North Platte and the final round has been delayed at least an hour this morning.

Hickstein is dominating the field and leading by eight strokes after an even par round of 72 on Monday at Lake Maloney Golf Course. It was a level day on the course with no major swings, just a birdie and a bogey wrapped around 16 pars. Hickstein’s updated tee time today is 11:38 Mountain.

The Cardinals are second in the team standings at 382 strokes in Round One. Taurie Pourier shot the next best card with a 99. Ogallala is Class C clubhouse leader by 19 strokes carding 363 on Monday.

Mitchell High School is in 9th at 417 strokes in the first round. Junior Kenzy Kanno leads the Tigers at plus-22.

Bayard’s Sam Trevino is tied for 18th and Carissa Wolfe is tied for 30th. Bridgeport’s Kaeli McVicker finished plus-24 and tied for 20th.

Team Scorecards

Chadron: Hickstein 72, T. Pourier 99, A. Noble 105, K. Dodd 106, M. Pelton 112.

Mitchell: K. Kanno 93, B. Briggs 111, M. Musfelt 104, H. Fegler 109, M. Cardona 141.