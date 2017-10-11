Chadron’s Hickstein Completes Stellar Career with State Golf Championship

Completing her senior season Tuesday Chadron’s Alpine Hickstein made sure she finally captured that elusive State Golf championship. She capped off an incredible career firing two shots better on day two, and a two-day total of 142 strokes to finish 2 under and win the Nebraska High School Class C State Golf title by 20 shots.

Hickstein birdied three holes on her front nine Tuesday at Lake Maloney Golf Course in North Platte and birdied two more holes on the back. She didn’t let mistakes pile up and carded only four total bogeys over two days.

Hickstein, who has verbally committed to play golf at Chadron State College, captured her first State championship after back-to-back runner-up ties her sophomore and junior seasons. Cardinal fans knew they had a potential State challenger way back in Hickstein’s freshman season when she collected a sixth place finish.

The Cardinals came in second place in the team standings with 757 strokes, 34 shots behind State champion Ogallala.

Chadron Two-Day Total Scorecards

A. Hickstein – 142, -2

T. Pourier – 187, +43

A. Noble – 212, +35

K. Dodd – 218, +40

M. Pelton – 222, +38

Full Class C State Golf Tournament Results – NSAA