Chadron’s Health Professions Showcase Attendance Increases

By Tena L. Cook, Marketing Coordinator

Approximately 150 students from 25 high schools in three states attended Chadron State College’s Health Professions Showcase Wednesday.

According to Kristal Kuhnel, director of the Health Professions program, the attendance for the event which started in the 1990s was up 7 percent compared to last year. The Nebraska Panhandle Area Health Education Center in Scottsbluff provided hands-on experience for the students in dental care, taking blood pressure, checking hearing, using stethoscopes, making injections into oranges and suturing bananas.

Kuhnel said the time and work invested in the event is worthwhile.

“So many students, parents and counselors tell us how much they learned, how beautiful our campus is, and how impressed they are with our current Health Professions students. Anything we can do to get more people excited about a career in health care will benefit all of us in the future,” Kuhnel said.

Slade Swedlund, an Emergency Medical Technician teacher at Custer High School, said the students in his school came to him asking to attend CSC’S Health Professions Showcase.

“They really liked the hands-on experience like working with needles and the stethoscope. They really enjoyed the tour of the physiology lab. A couple of our students have shown a lot of interest in possibly attending CSC for health professions,” Swedlund said.

Professional schools in attendance were the University of Nebraska Medical Center-Allied Health, South Dakota State University-College of Nursing, UNMC Dental Hygiene and Cleveland Chiropractic College.