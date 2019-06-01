Chadron’s Hardy named to specialized accreditation team

CHADRON – Chadron State College Professor of Biology Dr. Joyce Phillips Hardy was selected by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) to serve in a newly-formed, specialized corps of peer reviewers. Hardy was one of 16 higher education professionals nationwide chosen for the specialized training April 5 in Chicago. HLC accredits colleges and universities in the 19-state North Central region of the U.S. and peer reviewers



“The specialized corps will work on complex cases involving significant issues where there is a change of control such as the purchase of a private college or university or when an institution is facing loss of accreditation,” Hardy said. “These specialized accreditation reviews require exceptional attention to detail while focusing on the broader concepts, and continual recognition of our professional obligations to provide high quality, high integrity learning experiences for current and future students.”

The letter inviting Hardy to the Specialized Corps said she was identified for the task based on her experience working with faculty, assessment, administrative duties, and HLC accreditation reviews as a peer reviewer.

During HLC’s annual meeting April 5-8, Hardy was recognized with the Virtual Master Award for her work as one of 1,765 volunteers who serve as peer reviewers. The letter accompanying the award thanked Hardy for her time, energy, intellect, and experience. Virtual reviews include institutional requests for moderate change of programming, addition of locations, compliance with federal requirements, and review for continual improvement and quality.

Since she was trained as a peer reviewer in 2010, Hardy has completed approximately 65 virtual reviews, including substantial change requests, quality assurance, 4-year affirmations, and federal compliance. In 2015, she completed training to lead review teams.

In addition to virtual visits, Hardy has completed about 15 on-campus visits the past nine years for reaffirmation of accreditation, distance location quality reviews, substantial change, and focus visits for specific areas of concern.

“I’m humbled every time I go on a visit. It’s a privilege to work with colleagues who are committed to best practices and in every state I visit, I always learn something we can adapt and use to improve CSC,” Hardy said.