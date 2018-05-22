Chadron’s Greenwood Cemetery Reminders For Memorial Day

With Memorial Day approaching we would like to remind the residents that flowers may be placed outside of the grave marker base beginning on Thursday, May 24, 2018. All items remaining outside of the marker base will be removed by cemetery personnel on Friday, June 1, 2018.

If individuals will not be able to return in this time period and would like arrangements saved for an additional seven days (10 days total following Memorial Day); identification tags which may be attached to the arrangements will be available in an identified mail box mounted on the cemetery sexton’s building. All arrangements with tags will be stored for one week adjacent to the shop building, which is south of the sexton’s building. If they are not retrieved after the 10-day period, they will be disposed of.

Floral arrangements or ornamentation in vases attached to a regulation grave marker base are generally permitted year-round. Any variations must be preapproved by working with the cemetery sexton, Scott Schremmer. He can be contacted at the cemetery office, 308/432-0530, or by emailing parks@chadron-nebraska.com

For further information regarding cemetery rules and regulations, log on to www.chadron-nebraska.com and find Cemetery Regulations under the Public Works sidebar. You may also call City Hall at 308/432-0500.