Chadron woman has professional license placed on probationary status

A Chadron woman has had her professional license placed on probationary status after misdemeanor convictions and a substance abuse diagnosis.
An order signed March 11 by Thomas Safranek, the acting chief medical officer for the Department of Health and Human Services Division of Public Health, went in to affect last week against Traci Westemeier. The order places her license to practice respiratory care in the state on probation for three years and spells out 15 conditions she must comply with during that time. Among those conditions are abstaining from alcohol and drug use, random chemical testing and compliance with all treatment recommendations by her treatment provider and the Nebraska Licensee Assistance Program.
The probation is the result of a petition filed by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office after a recommendation for disciplinary action by the Nebraska Board of Respiratory Care. In the settlement agreement, Westemeier waived her right to a hearing and judicial review and admitted the allegations in the Attorney General’s filing.
The Attorney General’s filing this year also notes that Westemeier was convicted of misdemeanor reckless driving in 2016 and entered inpatient substance abuse treatment in 2016 and outpatient treatment in 2017, the latter of which resulted in a diagnosis of moderate substance use disorder. That diagnosis and the misdemeanor convictions are all grounds for discipline, according to the court documents.
