Chadron woman has professional license placed on probationary status

Westemeier was accused of entering two homes in Crawford in order to steal prescribed medications, saying she was in the home as part of her employment. Court documents indicate she told individuals in separate incidents that she was with “the pharmacy” or was delivering oxygen. She was originally accused of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, acquiring a controlled substance by misrepresentation, criminal impersonation and theft but entered a no contest plea in November 2017 to a single misdemeanor count of first-degree criminal trespass as part of a plea bargain that resulted in the dismissal of four felonies and four other misdemeanor charges.

Special Prosecutor Aaron Conn said the unavailability of witnesses made proving the higher charges more difficult when explaining the plea bargain at the time. Westemeier was sentenced to 12 months of probation starting in January 2018 and ordered to pay a $500 fine.