Chadron woman found dead

According to Dawes County Attorney and Coroner Vance Haug, Chadron Police Officers were called to investigate the death of 52 year old Jean Ann Saunders at her Chadron residence at 6:30 a.m. on June 7.

“After an investigation of the scene and witness interviews, an autopsy and toxicological screening were ordered to assist in determining the specific cause of death,” Haug said.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.