Chadron woman found dead

A Chadron woman has been found dead in her home.



According to Dawes County Attorney and Coroner Vance Haug, on July 16 the Chadron Police Department were contacted at approximately 3:50 a.m. to investigate the unattended death of 58 year old Marceen Nichols.

Nichols was found dead in her Chadron residence.

“After an investigation of evidence at the scene, medical history, records, and interviews with witnesses and medical personnel, it was determined that Ms. Nichols died of natural causes,” Haug said.