Chadron woman arrested for threatening HHS caseworker

A Chadron female has been arrested for felony terroristic threats to a Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services caseworker.



According to Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino, 24 year-old Korin Dunbar allegedly threatened a Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services worker in her residence located at 106 Maple Street in Chadron.

Dunbar made a threatening statement involving the use of a firearm towards the caseworker, Lordino said.

On Monday, March 18 the Chadron Police Department along with the WING Drug Taskforce served a search warrant to the residence on Maple Street. “A loaded glock 9mm handgun was found under a pillow on a bed in the residence. Police also seized handgun holsters, extra magazines, and handgun ammunition,” said Lordino

Dunbar was arrested for terroristic threats, a class IIIA felony. Dunbar was booked into the Dawes County Jail.