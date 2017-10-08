Chadron Wins C-6 Softball District–Alliance 3rd in B-6

The Chadron Cardinal Softball team rallied to win the C-6 District tournament, in Chadron, with a strong showing on Saturday. The top seed Cardinals opened the tournament with a 13-2 win over Ord, but dropped a 10-8 decision to Southern Valley/Alma to fall into the consolation bracket. After rain pushed the 2nd day of action to Saturday, Chadron defeated CCV 18-6 to set up a rematch with Southern Valley.Alma. The Cardinals won a hard fought game 16-13 to force a 2nd Championship game which saw Chadron prevail 11-0 to take the District Crown. Chadron will bring a 20-10 record into the Class C State Softball Tournament which begins Wednesday at the Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.

Alliance had a successful run through the B-6 District Tournament in McCook. The Bulldogs opened with an 8-7 win over Cozad, on Thursday, but dropped an 11-2 game to McCook. Alliance battled back with a hard fought 9-5 win over Gothenburg in an elimination game to stay alive. Rain washed out Friday’s action, so after a day off, Alliance won a rematch with Cozad 14-0 to move into a consolation semi-final against McCook. Alliance took an early 1-0 lead in the game, only to see McCook score 7 unanswered runs in the 4th-5th and 6th innings to take a 7-1 lead into the bottom of the 7th. Alliance rallied to score 1 run and had the bases loaded before the final out was recorded. McCook then went on to defeat North Platte, 6-5 and 13-6 to win the District Championship. Alliance finishes the season at 17-11, the most single season wins in school history. McCook advances to the Class B State Softball Tournament which begins Wednesday at the Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.