Chadron United Way “Love Your Neighbor” Food Drive

Chadron – The United Way of Western Nebraska serving Dawes County is sponsoring a “Love Your Neighbor” food drive February 1st -14th to benefit the local food pantries Shepherd’s Pantry and Northwest Community Action Partnership.

Donations of non-perishable food items may be brought to any of the local drop off locations. The locations to drop-off items are Bauerkempers (1080 W. Highway 20), Butler Ag Equipment (6080 US 20), Chadrad (226 Bordeaux St.), City of Chadron (234 Main St.) and (First National Bank North Platte (315 West 3rd).

United Way works in the local community to Give, Advocate and Volunteer. To learn more about United Way in Dawes County, please call the United Way office at 763-8031 or email bbc@unitedwayofwesternnebraska.com.