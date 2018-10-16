Chadron sweeps Hot Springs; High School Volleyball Schedule Tuesday, October 16

High School Volleyball Schedule Tuesday, October 16
Monday Scoreboard
- Chadron def. Hot Springs, S.D., 25-21, 25-7, 25-12
- Garden County def. Creek Valley, 25-20, 21-25, 25-10
- South Platte def. Garden County, 25-16, 25-22
Tuesday’s Matches
Bayard Triangular
- Creek Valley vs. Bayard
- Mitchell vs Bayard
- Mitchell vs Creek Valley
Traditional Matches
- Gering at Sidney
- Gordon/Rushville at Morrill
- Hemingford at Hay Springs
- Hyannis at Arthur County
- Kimball at Perkins County
- Leyton at Potter-Dix
- Scottsbluff at Alliance
- Sioux County at Oelrichs, SD
Leave a Reply