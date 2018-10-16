Panhandle Post

Chadron sweeps Hot Springs; High School Volleyball Schedule Tuesday, October 16

High School Volleyball Schedule Tuesday, October 16

Monday Scoreboard

  • Chadron def. Hot Springs, S.D., 25-21, 25-7, 25-12
  • Garden County def. Creek Valley, 25-20, 21-25, 25-10
  • South Platte def. Garden County, 25-16, 25-22

 

Tuesday’s Matches

Bayard Triangular

  • Creek Valley vs. Bayard
  • Mitchell vs Bayard
  • Mitchell vs Creek Valley

Traditional Matches

  • Gering at Sidney
  • Gordon/Rushville at Morrill
  • Hemingford at Hay Springs
  • Hyannis at Arthur County
  • Kimball at Perkins County
  • Leyton at Potter-Dix
  • Scottsbluff at Alliance
  • Sioux County at Oelrichs, SD

