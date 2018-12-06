Chadron State’s Romsa named All-American 1st Team

Chadron State College senior offensive lineman Travis Romsa was one of 25 NCAA Division II players across the nation named to the 2018 American Football Coaches Association All-America First Team on Tuesday, becoming the 27th first-teamer in program history.

“I’m extremely proud of Travis’s All-America honor,” said CSC Head Football Coach Jay Long . “He came a long ways from Wyoming 2A football to becoming one of the best Eagles to ever play the game. He’s a great example of what hard work will do.”

The Burns, Wyoming, native capped an incredible career by starting his final 21 games at left tackle, earning All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference First Team honors both his junior and senior years. Those two seasons followed a sophomore campaign in 2016 when he was the team’s Offensive MVP at right tackle. He was a team nominee for the same award in 2018.

Romsa anchored a 2018 Chadron State offensive line unit that finished in the top three among Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference teams, in sacks allowed, for the sixth straight season. According to Long, Romsa did not personally allow a single quarterback sack all season. In addition, the CSC offense he helped lead produced the fourth-highest offensive yards-per-game season in school history, and its average yards per rushing attempt was seventh-best all-time.

He becomes the eighth All-America selection since Long’s tenure began in 2012, the sixth first-teamer in the same span, and the third First Team All-America offensive lineman under Long’s tutelage. The two previous proteges of Long in the trenches were Garrett Gilkey, a seventh-round NFL draft pick, in 2012, and Mike Lorenzo in 2014.

Chadron State is tied for 20th in Division II with 10 different players on the AFCA All-America Teams, which date back to 1945. The program joined DII for football in the fall of 1991.

Romsa, together with Colorado State University-Pueblo defensive lineman Michael Wristen and Dixie State University punter Josh Carlson, were the only three selected to first team from the RMAC. Adams State’s wide receiver Chad Hovasse made it onto the second team.

Sioux Falls running back Gabriel Watson was the Offensive Player of the Year, while Angelo State defensive end Markus Jones was the Defensive Player of the Year. Both are Harlon Hill Award finalists from Super Region Four.