Chadron State’s leading rusher Kevin Coy named Academic All-American

Chadron State College football player Kevin Coy, Jr , was named on Tuesday to the 2018 Google Cloud Academic All-America® Division II Second Team, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

Coy, a running back from Davenport, Florida, was the Eagles’ leading rusher this past fall, finishing at 960 yards for the season at a clip of 5.6 yards per carry, helping the team record the school’s seventh-best season average in history. He set a new school record when he dashed 97 yards from scrimmage, near the end of the October 20 game against Dixie State, eclipsing the previous touchdown run of 92 yards by Stan Labertew in 1970. In addition, he tied for 17th nationally with 15 trips to the endzone.

For his career, Coy finishes with 2,344 rushing yards as an Eagle with 29 touchdowns. Those marks rank him No. 10 and No. 8, respectively, in CSC record books.

Coy is a sport and recreation management major who carries a 3.69 grade point average. He was also named to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference All-Academic First Team during the season.

His is the 45th Academic All-America nod in school history, and marks the 13th year, out of the past 14, that CSC has produced at least one Academic All-American, among all of its sports programs.