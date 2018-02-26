Chadron State’s Lanier Earns RMAC Indoor Male T-&-F Athlete of the Meet Honor at Conference Championships

Paced by sophomore Javan Lanier , Chadron State College track and field athletes produced more highlights at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships in Golden, Colo., on Saturday.

Lanier won the 60-meter dash in 6.83 seconds and placed sixth in the 200 meters in 23.10 seconds Saturday to go with the third in the long jump that he claimed Friday and was named the Male Athlete of the Meet.

During the coaches’ meeting at the conclusion of the meet to vote on the awards, Chadron State coach Riley Northrup convinced his colleagues that the male athlete honor should go to Lanier because he earned 19 points, the most among the men.

While she did not receive the Female Athlete of the Meet honor, Chadron State junior Sierra Martinez certainly was outstanding for the Eagles. She finished second in the 200 meters, third in the long jump and fifth in the 60-meter dash, good for 18 points.

The female award went to Kaija Crowe of the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs, who tallied 22 points by winning the pentathlon and placing second in the long jump and fifth in the triple jump.

The Chadron State women tied for fifth and sixth in the team standings with 51 points and the men were sixth with 58 points.

Meet host Colorado Mines scored 61 more points than runner-up Colorado Springs to claim the men’s championship, but Mountain Lions edged Western State 118 to 117 points for the women’s team title.

Three Eagles placed fourth in events on Saturday to back Lanier’s and Martinez’s strong performances. They were Maddie Brashears in the women’s long jump, Cory Martens in the men’s shot put and Justin Leman in the heptathlon. Leman also was sixth in the high hurdles.

Chadron State’s highlights on Friday included first, third and sixth place finishes in the men’s weight throw and second and third in the women’s weight throw. The gold medal was won by Jesse Bleidt while Martens was third and Blake Jacobs sixth in the men’s competition. Ashton Hallsted was the silver medalist in the women’s weight event and Ashlyn Hanson won the bronze.

Both Bleidt and Hallsted exceeded 60 feet in the weight throw for the first time in their careers.

Hanson also was presented the Summit Award as the female with the highest cumulative grade point average among the qualifiers at the championships.

Chadron State women’s placings at the championships follow:

60—5, Sierra Martinez , 7.89.

200—2, Sierra Martinez , 25.67.

400—8, Alisha Heelan , 59.57.

4×400 relay—5, Chadron State, 4:06.34.

Distance medley relay—6, Chadron State, 12:50.45.

Weight throw—2, Ashton Hallsted , 60-5 ¼; 3, Ashlyn Hallsted, 60-3 ¾.

Long jump—3, Sierra Martinez , 19- ¼; 4, Maddie Brashears , 18-8.

Triple jump—7, Erin Graham , 36-2; 8, Michelle Carbajal , 35-11 ½.

Pentathlon—7, Chasidy Horton , 3,076 points; 8, Julianne Thomsen , 2,891.

The CSC men’s standings at the championships:

60—1, Javan Lanier , 6.83.

200—6, Javan Lanier , 23.10.

60 high hurdles—6, Justin Leman , 8.42.

4×400 relay—7, Chadron State, 3:27.17.

Distance medley relay—7, Chadron State, 10:42.69.

Shot put—4, Cory Martens , 51-11.

Weight throw—1, Jesse Bleidt , 60-10; 3, Cory Martens , 59-11 ¼; 6, Blake Jacobs , 54-2 ¾.

Long jump—3, Javan Lanier , 23-6 ¾.

Heptathlon—4, Justin Leman , 4,795 points; 7, Gregg Peterson , 4,429; 8, Ty Thurston , 4,338.

Women’s team standings—1, Colorado-Colorado Springs, 118; 2, Western State, 117; 3, Adams State, 102; 4, New Mexico Highlands, 99; 5-6, Chadron State and Colorado Mines, 51; 7, Colorado State-Pueblo, 45; 8, Colorado Mesa, 44.5; 9. Black Hills State, 18.5; 10, Colorado Christian, 5; 11-13, Metro State, South Dakota Mines and Westminster, 4.

Men’s team standings—1, Colorado Mines, 151.5; 2, Colorado-Colorado Springs, 90.5; 3, Western State, 86; 4, Adams State, 72; 5, Colorado State-Pueblo, 63; 6, Chadron State, 58; 7, Black Hills State, 52; 8, Colorado Mesa, 32; 9, South Dakota Mines, 29; 10, Metro State, 14; 11, Colorado Christian, 13; 12, Westminster, 1.