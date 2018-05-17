Chadron State’s Grimes named RMAC Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year & earns top freshman honor

Chadron State College freshman long jumper Isaac Grimes garnered two major awards in Wednesday’s 2018 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Outdoor Track and Field All-Conference release, following a vote of the league’s 12 head track and field coaches on the men’s side. The Rancho Verde, California, native was named both the men’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year and Freshman of the Year, giving the CSC track and field programs four straight years with at least one major award winner, between men and women.

Grimes totaled 20 points in field events at last month’s RMAC Championships, earning 10 points for each of his conference titles in the long jump and triple jump. The rookie sensation saved his best for the conference championships in Golden, Colorado, uncorking leaps of 7.77 meters (25-06) in the long jump and 15.15 meters (49-08.50) in the triple. In the long jump, his was an automatic qualifying mark that finished the year third in the nation. Grimes’ triple jump was a provisional qualifying mark which was 25th at the end of the outdoor regular season.

All-RMAC First Team honors were officially granted to those finishing in first through third places at the championship meet, for individual events, and first place in relays. Second Team went to fourth through sixth places in each individual event and second place relay teams.

On the men’s side that included Grimes, Jesse Bleidt , Blake Jacobs , Javan Lanier and Gregg Peterson on First Team, with Second Team accolades going to Belidt, Jacobs, and Justin Leman .

The First Team women for CSC were Ashton Hallsted , Ashlyn Hanson , and Alisha Heelan . The Eagles’ Second Teamers were Maddie Brashears, Michelle Carbajal , Hallsted, Alyse Henry , Chasidy Horton , and Allee Williamson .

The women’s Field Athlete of the Year was Annie Topal of New Mexico Highlands, which the women’s Freshman of the Year was Gina Coleman of Colorado School of Mines.

Track Athlete of the Year went to Skylyn Webb of University of Colorado Colorado Springs and Thomas Staines of CSU-Pueblo. NMHU’s Bob DeVries was the women’s Coach of the Year, while Mines’ Matt Sparks won the award among the men’s coaches.