Chadron State wrestling program adds 18 new competitors

Chadron State College Head Wrestling Coach Brett Hunter announced this week that 18 student-athletes, including two from the fall period, have signed to join the Eagles wrestling program in the fall of 2018.

They have won one individual national title and 12 state titles, own six All-America awards, and placed at state tournaments a total of 39 times. They come from eight different states, and will compete among eight different weight classes in college. They consist of 13 high school wrestlers and five transfers, and have won a total of nearly 2,000 wrestling matches, combined, since high school.

“Our goal was to bring in depth this year,” said Hunter, “and to recruit the ‘right’ kids. With the talent we’re bringing in, we feel like these kids are going to help take the program to the next level. We didn’t have much depth in the upper weights, so 165 and up was another primary focus. We’re really excited about having depth up high. Having a national champ and three junior college All-Americans is important with adding leadership and maturity.”

The class is headlined by the 2018 NJCAA Champion at 197 pounds, Wade French, of Herriman, Utah, who wrestled for Western Wyoming in Rock Springs last season and was 2-0 against Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference wrestlers in tournaments. He is joined by WWC teammates Matt Hebel, Jay Westcott, and Aspen Naylor, who was at WWC three seasons before transferring to Northern State last year. Naylor and Hebel were both All-Americans at WWC as well.

The remaining transfer, Tate Allison, was also an All-American in 2018, wrestling for Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming. He is also the nephew of former Eagles All-American Kevin Allison. Tate will join his younger brother, Tucker, who is also among CSC’s 2018 signing class. The younger Allison, wrestling for Moorcroft High in Wyoming, picked up two state titles and twice earned high school All-America honors, along with placing all four years at state.

Four more state champs will join the Eagles’ roster. They are Joe Taylor, a three-time title-winner from Glenrock High in Wyoming, Mason Watt of Broomfield High in Colorado, Eli Hinojosa of Imperial, Nebraska, and Javen Palmer of Casper, Wyoming. Taylor and Watt are both four-time placers in high school. Hinojosa and Palmer, who both signed in November as returning state runners-up, went on to win state titles in each of their senior seasons.

Tommy Neal is the last of the state runners-up to be named, and also the last remaining Wyoming wrestler. As Team Captain at Cheyenne East High, he led the Thunderbirds to the program’s first team championship at state since 1965. He placed at three state tournaments, and made the finals twice.

The two other Coloradans, both from north of Denver, are Drian Hays of Broomfield and Preston Renner of Westminster. Both are two-time state placers. Hays, projected at 184 pounds, is third all-time in state history with 107 pins. Renner, who will wrestle 157 pounds in college, took all-conference honors and placed at regionals all four years of high school.

Gavin Eason, yet another two-time state placer, is the lone remaining Nebraskan. He is expected to compete with Hays and Westcott for the 184-pound spot.

The four other wrestlers are all the sole representative from their home states in the 2018 class. Dallas Andrade, of Rupert, Idaho, is a three-time state placer with 152 career wins. Terry Winstead of Harrah, Oklahoma, also placed at state meets three times, and was named First Team All-State his senior year. Clay Eagle of Ashland, Ohio, placed fourth, in arguably the most competitive high school state tournament in the nation, in 2018. Jake Spoehr is a two-time Team Captain and a Wisconsin National Team member out of Merrill High.

When the 2018-19 season opens, Hunter expects to have six seniors and seven juniors among the 28 on the CSC roster.

A compete roster of newcomers is below.