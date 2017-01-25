Chadron State women’s track-&-field ranked #5 in Nation

The Chadron State College women’s track and field team was listed at No. 5 in the first national rankings of the regular season presented Tuesday by the USTFCCCA coaches association, up 23 spots from their preseason slot.

The National Team Computer Rankings formula works by assigning more points to higher-seeded athletes/relay teams in each event and sums the totals of all of each teams’ athletes. It is not analogous to the NCAA points scoring system, but is intended to give a projection of the order in which teams will finish at the NCAA Track and Field Championships.

Field events boosted the Eagles’ ranking, as Mel Herl (weight throw) and Stachia Reuwsaat (long jump) are both No. 1 in the nation for their respective events. However, Reuwsaat also sits at No. 3 in the 60 meter dash, just three hundredths of a second off the lead, and Tessa Gorsuch is No. 2 in the 60 meter hurdles.

Additionally, two No. 11 rankings – Herl in the shot put and Maddie Brashears in the long jump – are considerable factors. Weight throwers Ashlyn Hanson at No. 19 and Keri Ruff at No. 28 figure into the ranking as well. The top eight placers at the NCAA Championships contribute to team scoring.

Previously, the Eagle women have been ranked as high as ninth, in the first regular season release of 2013-14, and also finished ninth in team results at the 2016 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.

The CSC women peaked at No. 11 in the 2016 outdoor season before finishing 14th at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.