Chadron State Well Represented on Omaha World-Herald’s “All-Midlands” Football Team

Led by senior running back Derek Jackson , the Chadron State College football team produced 11 All-Midlands selections on the Omaha World-Herald’s teams announced Sunday. Jackson’s All-Midlands recognition marked his third consecutive year being honored by the World-Herald.

On the NCAA Division II team, formerly dubbed “All-Nebraska”, Jackson rushed for more than 100 yards in five of Chadron State’s final six games as he finished with 1,058 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He was CSC’s top rusher in 2016 with 564 yards. But he nearly doubled that total this season, scoring multiple touchdowns five times.

“He was a guy we could always go to when we needed that tough yardage,” Chadron coach Jay Long said. “Every day you knew what you were going to get out of DJ, whether it was in the weight room, the classroom or on the football field. He was a guy who was a great worker.”

Chadron State had five total offensive team members, four on defense, and two on special teams.

On offense, sophomore wide receiver Jackson Dickerson and his classmate, tight end Colt Foster , along with offensive linemen Matt Barden , a senior, and Travis Romsa , a junior, made the squad.

The defense was represented at all three levels. Senior defensive tackles Truett Box and Mitch Collicott hold down the middle of the line. Linebacker Keenan Johnson , a sophomore, made the team for his second of two seasons. Senior Brian Wood , a safety, also made the team.

Sophomore Stevann Brown was named the All-Midlands return specialist, and junior Zack Kozlik is the punter on this year’s list.

Honorable mention selections include Steven Allen, Collin Eisenman , Jared Maciejczak , Trey Mosley , and Ryan Wood . Maciejczak is the lone sophomore in that list, and the rest are seniors.

Romsa was an All-RMAC First Teamer, while Box, Collicott, Eisenman, Foster, and Kozlik were each named All-RMAC Second Team. Barden, Dickerson, Johnson, and Brian Wood were All-RMAC honorable mention selections in 2017.

Collicott and Johnson were also selected to the team in 2016, along with this year’s honorable mention recipients Steven Allen amd Collin Eisenman .