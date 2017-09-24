Chadron State Volleyball Sweeps Western State

Chadron State College volleyball picked up their first “true” road win of the season on Friday evening in fine fashion, sweeping the Western State Colorado Mountaineers (25-22, 25-16, 25-23) on their home court.

“I’m really proud of how we fought. It’s really hard to sweep on the road, no matter who you’re playing. I’ll take that.. Everything they did in practice this week, everything we talked about, they did it and we came out with a win.”

Western did themselves no favors on the attack, with 25 swinging errors and a .071 hitting percentage, but they utilized their size to their advantage. The Mountaineers recorded four team blocks officially, but allowed few Chadron State attacks to pass by them untouched up front, and turned quite a few back into play on the Eagles’ side.

Still, CSC managed to work up to a hitting percentage of over .200 for the first time in their last six conference matchups dating back to last season. Aijahnae Springs once again came up a big part of that offensive success, finishing as the team co-leader in kills with 10. Springs hit a thundering shot in the second set that rocked a Western player off her feet. Dominika Senkerikova also had 10 kills.

The offense was run efficiently by Madison Webb , who finished with 26 assists, in the absence of an ailing Mickey Trimble .

“Madison did a great job tonight in her decision making, and Nae came in and played great. We had to do something different, so we went into a 5-1, and they handled it very well.”

Returning from injury Friday evening was the Eagles’ top hitter by percentage, Gaby Varela , who had missed the past two weeks with a sprained foot. Varela and freshman middle blocker McKenna Hartigan , who hit the match-winning shot, each had five kills apiece.

Emily Bruce led the Eagles to a first set advantage with an eye-popping 10-dig performance in the opening period. The Eagles dominated the second set as the Mountaineers committed 11 attack errors to CSC’s two. The third set remained tight throughout, but Chadron State finished with a 7-4 run coming out of a timeout tied 18 apiece.

Chadron State improves to 4-7 (1-2 RMAC) with the victory, while WSCU is 1-11 (0-3 RMAC).

The Eagles finish their road trip at Colorado Mesa University on Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. The Mavericks had a six-match streak snapped at home by the visiting Regis Rangers, ranked No. 14, who also swept their opponents on the road Friday.