Chadron State volleyball sweeps Western State for first RMAC victory

Chadron State College volleyball was back in the win column in fine fashion Saturday evening in Gunnison, downing the host Western State Colorado University Mountaineers 3-0 (25-18, 25-21, 25-14) in the Eagles’ first Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference win of the season.

All three sets saw the Mountaineers take the first point, but CSC never trailed in consecutive serves after the initial 2-0 advantage for the home team in set one.

“We controlled our side,” said CSC Head Volleyball Coach Riann Mullis . “That was the biggest thing. We had a lot of energy and we never gave the momentum away. A road win is huge for us, in conference. We just needed to get a taste of it, and we’re excited to keep rolling.”

The win is the first of the year in straight sets for the Eagles, and the sweep is the first CSC has recorded on the road since defeating South Dakota Mines on its home court last November.

Chadron State had its highest team hitting percentage in a single match so far this season, swinging at a clip of .275. The uptick was due in large part to the .438 individual rate registered by Shelby Schouten , who led the Eagles with nine kills, and a .500 performance by Chandler Hageman , with seven kills and zero errors of any kind.

Aracely Hernandez , a freshman hitter, led the Eagles in scoring with eight kills, three service aces, and two block assists.

Hageman’s seven total blocks were a season-high for three sets, and they matched her overall best for the year.

“We didn’t play down,” said Mullis. “We didn’t play like we have been playing on the road, so that was something I was happy about. We were able to get over that road hump.”

CSC climbs to 3-12 overall, 1-5 in RMAC play, while Western State is now 1-14 (0-7 RMAC). The Eagles are on the road in a midweek matchup at Wayne State College, currently ranked No. 18 nationally, on Tuesday, before playing host to Black Hills State and South Dakota Mines on Homecoming weekend the following Friday and Saturday.