Chadron State volleyball heads to Mesa, Western State this weekend

The Chadron State College volleyball team looks to earn its first Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference victory this weekend, as they travel to Colorado, to face Colorado Mesa in Grand Junction on Friday and Western State, of Gunnison, on Saturday.

The Eagles were swept by nationally ranked Regis University on Friday before losing in five sets to Colorado Christian on Saturday last weekend.

“We made a lot of progress last weekend,” Head Coach Riann Mullis said. “Saturday was the best play that I’ve seen at Chadron State since I’ve been here.”

Colorado Mesa is led by junior Cammille Smith and redshirt-sophomore Kasie Gilfert. The duo is first and second in the RMAC in hitting percentage, hitting .418 and .375 respectively. Smith has 96 kills on the year and Gilfert has 140.

Setter Ara Norwood has 265 assists for the Mavericks while libero Taylor Woods has 231 digs. Gilfert leads the team with 50 blocks.

The Mavericks enter the weekend with a 9-4 record. They had a seven-match win streak snapped by Dixie State on Saturday, after beating RMAC foes Colorado State-Pueblo, New Mexico Highlands, Western State and Westminster earlier in the season.

The Mavericks swept the Eagles last season, extending their winning streak to 24 years, last losing to the Eagles in 1993.

Western State will be looking for its first conference win this season. The Mountaineers are 1-12 overall and 0-5 in the RMAC. After being swept by New Mexico Highlands, CSU-Pueblo and Colorado Mesa, the Mountaineers lost in four sets to Dixie State and Westminster.

Junior Kirsten Companik leads the team with 80 kills and junior Maddy Johnson has 23 blocks. Senior Cammi Baumann has 175 digs while sophomore Hanna Hendrickson leads the team with 327 assists.

As a team, Western ranks last in the RMAC in hitting percentage, assists per set, kills per set and digs per set.

In 2017, the Eagles swept the Mountaineers.

“We played more consistent and better last weekend than we ever have,” Mullis said. “We’re going to focus on game situations this week and work on finishing matches.”

First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m., on Friday and 6 p.m., Saturday.