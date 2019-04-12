Chadron State volleyball head coach leaving for athletic director position in Kansas

By: Kaleb Center

CSC Sports Information

Neosho County Community College announced on Friday the hire of Chadron State College Head Volleyball Coach Riann Mullis as the Kansas school’s new athletic director, bringing the NCCC alumna back to lead the Panthers’ 11 sports programs.

“Riann has done a great job for us, making CSC volleyball competitive again,” said CSC Athletic Director Joel Smith. “We wish her the best in her new role as an administrator, and we will immediately turn our attention to bringing in another great volleyball coach to help our student-athletes succeed.”

Mullis returns to Chanute after three seasons coaching the Eagles. She led CSC to its first 10-win season in a decade in 2017, and helped two players to Second Team All-Rocky Mountain Athletic honors with four more receiving honorable mention. While coaching she also served on several committees, such as the Onboarding Committee, Athletic Advisory Committee and International Advisory Board.

Prior to CSC, she was first and assistant coach, and later head coach for two seasons, at Cowley College. Mullis, formerly Riann Deere, graduated from Pittsburg State University in Kansas after earning all-conference and all-district honors as a libero for NCCC in 2008.

Mullis will take over the reins of Panthers athletics following the previous athletic director Mike Saddler, who took a similar position at Colby County Community College last summer. Neosho County, Cowley, and Colby County are all members of the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference.

“I will forever appreciate my time in Chadron,” said Mullis. “I’d like to thank Dr. Rhine and Joel Smith for giving me an opportunity at CSC. I’d also like to thank my athletes and coaching assistant Paula Okrutna for all their hard work and dedication to this program. Last but not least, thanks to the community of Chadron for being so welcoming and supportive throughout this experience.”

Mullis will begin her duties as the Athletic director at Neosho County Community College on June 1st, 2019.

The process for finding a new head volleyball coach at Chadron State is already underway.