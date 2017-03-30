Chadron State Volleyball Alumni Matches Saturday

The Chadron State volleyball program is hosting a set of matches this weekend with two alumni teams and the current CSC Eagles.
Teams will begin checking-in at 12:45 Saturday afternoon at the Chicoine Center and matches get started at 1:45 with CSC taking on Alumni Team 1, which includes former Chadron Cardinal and CSC senior Alia Brennan. The second match is at 2:45 with CSC facing Alumni Team 2 and another former Cardinal and Eagle libero Jamie McLain. The two alumni teams will play at 3:30 to wrap up the day of matches.
Each match will play as many sets as possible in 45 minutes with a warm up session in between.
The event is open to all fans and is free to attend.
Alumni Team 1 Roster
Alyssa Bauer
Alia Brennan
Mallory Irvine
Leila Nomura
Stephanie Wilson
Ashley Bargen
Nicholle Peralta
Alumni Team 2 Roster
Jamie McLain
Sina Mauga
Kristina Harter
Nikki Schmidt
Rudy Leasau
Erika Roybal
Saphron Watson
CSC Eagles Event Roster
Madison Webb
Mickey Trimble
Dome Senkerikova
Gabi Varela
Kenzie Chrisman
Timmi Keisel
Emily Bruce
McKenna McClintic
Ashton Burditt
Katie Thoeny