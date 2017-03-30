Chadron State Volleyball Alumni Matches Saturday

The Chadron State volleyball program is hosting a set of matches this weekend with two alumni teams and the current CSC Eagles.

Teams will begin checking-in at 12:45 Saturday afternoon at the Chicoine Center and matches get started at 1:45 with CSC taking on Alumni Team 1, which includes former Chadron Cardinal and CSC senior Alia Brennan. The second match is at 2:45 with CSC facing Alumni Team 2 and another former Cardinal and Eagle libero Jamie McLain. The two alumni teams will play at 3:30 to wrap up the day of matches.

Each match will play as many sets as possible in 45 minutes with a warm up session in between.

The event is open to all fans and is free to attend.

Alumni Team 1 Roster

Alyssa Bauer

Alia Brennan

Mallory Irvine

Leila Nomura

Stephanie Wilson

Ashley Bargen

Nicholle Peralta

Alumni Team 2 Roster

Jamie McLain

Sina Mauga

Kristina Harter

Nikki Schmidt

Rudy Leasau

Erika Roybal

Saphron Watson

CSC Eagles Event Roster

Madison Webb

Mickey Trimble

Dome Senkerikova

Gabi Varela

Kenzie Chrisman

Timmi Keisel

Emily Bruce

McKenna McClintic

Ashton Burditt

Katie Thoeny